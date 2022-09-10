Left Menu

France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks

Updated: 10-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 18:00 IST
France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran's demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardising the talks.

"This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA," the three countries said in a statement, referring to the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Iran's position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardises prospects of restoring the JCPoA."

