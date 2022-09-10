Moscow abandoned its main bastion on the front line in northeastern Ukraine after it became encircled in a stunning Ukrainian advance that appeared to turn into a rout. FIGHTING

* The state run Tass news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying it had ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izium in Kharkiv province, to reinforce military operations elsewhere in neighbouring Donetsk. * The announcement came hours after rapidly advancing Ukrainian troops captured the city of Kupiansk, the sole railway hub supplying Russia's entire frontline across northeastern Ukraine, cutting thousands of Russian troops off from supplies.

* A Reuters journalist inside a vast area recaptured in recent days by the advancing Ukrainian forces saw Ukrainian police patrolling towns and boxes of ammunition lying in heaps at positions abandoned by fleeing Russian soldiers. * Russia's defence ministry said its air forces destroyed a Ukrainian radar tracking station the southern Mykolaiv region and six weapon and missile depots in eastern and southeastern areas, Tass reported.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. ENERGY

* European Union energy ministers on Friday gave the European Commission the task of pressing ahead with a cap on the revenues of non-gas power producers benefiting from soaring energy prices, while backing away from capping Russian gas prices. GRAIN

* Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday a deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension, due in late November, will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. * The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports, a senior U.S. official said.

NUCLEAR * Shelling has destroyed power infrastructure in the city of Enerhodar where staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, posing a growing threat to the plant, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday.

ECONOMY * Russia's invasion caused more than $97 billion in direct damage to Ukraine through June 1, as well as $252 billion in losses through disruptions to its economic flows and production, and extra expenses linked to the war, according to a report released by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission on Friday.

(Compiled by Grant McCool, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Andrew Heavens)

