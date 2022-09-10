Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can

Britain's Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by working to support his father King Charles.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he said in a statement. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)