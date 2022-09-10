Left Menu

Odisha: Engineer missing after boat carrying 12 persons capsizes in Kutumpali river

An engineer went missing after a boat capsized in Odisha's Malkangiri on Friday.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 10-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 22:35 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
An engineer went missing after a boat capsized in Odisha's Malkangiri on Friday. As per information, the engineer was engaged in the construction of a bridge and went missing after the boat carrying 12 passengers capsized in Kutumpali river in Padia block of Malkangiri district on Friday night.

The missing engineer has been identified as Kailash Shah. According to the fire department, the incident took place while 12 persons were crossing the river with three bikes on a motor boat when the motor on the boat stopped in the middle of the river. Subsequently, the boat lost its balance and capsized.

Out of the 12 persons, six were able to swim to safety. The fire services personnel rescued five among the remaining six persons. However, Kailash Shah still remained untraceable. Though the exact reason under which the boat capsized is yet to be known, it is suspected that it might have overturned due to overloading. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

