Delhi logs 137 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital logged 137 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 1.17 per cent, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the city were 731.

According to the bulletin, 194 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 19,74,347. No patient lost his life during this period. The death toll in the city remained on 26,491.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 22,286 beneficiaries were jabbed in the last 24 hours. The cumulative doses administered so far rose to 3,67,96,809. Meanwhile, India recorded 5,554 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Saturday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 53,974 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently is at 98.7 per cent. As many as 6,322 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,13,294.

The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.47 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.80 per cent. (ANI)

