Iran rejects criticism of its nuclear stance by European powers

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran rejected as "unconstructive" a statement by France, Britain and Germany on Saturday that said Tehran's demands were jeopardising talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the statement was "unconstructive", adding "the three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain", state media reported.

In their statement, the three European powers vented their frustration at Iran's demand in nuclear talks that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium traces found at three sites.

