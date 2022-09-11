Left Menu

IAF holds seminar to spread financial awareness among air warriors

In an endeavour to educate and familiarise all air warriors on the finer aspects of financial planning on the personal front, the Indian Air Force organised a day-long seminar on all relevant current financial issues, said the officials on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 08:49 IST
IAF holds seminar to spread financial awareness among air warriors
Visual from the seminar (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an endeavour to educate and familiarise all air warriors on the finer aspects of financial planning on the personal front, the Indian Air Force organised a day-long seminar on all relevant current financial issues, said the officials on Friday. The seminar titled 'Financial Prudence and Awareness for Air Warriors' was organised by IAF in collaboration with RBI at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

The seminar sought to empower the air warriors in a manner so as to enable them to take sound and informed financial decisions in their personal lives. "The RBI officials conducted talks on diverse topics ranging from financial awareness, bank frauds, the role of ombudsmen etc. Officials from SBI and other financial professionals also contributed to this endeavour, giving a multi-faceted exposure to the Air Warriors," read a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Approximately 400 air warriors across all ranks attended the seminar. It was also live-streamed across all Air Force Units and Formations to ensure maximum outreach irrespective of location. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022