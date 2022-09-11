Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom
Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant said on Sunday.
The agency said it had disconnected the sixth unit of the plant from the power grid.
