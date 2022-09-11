Left Menu

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom

Kyiv on Wednesday called for residents of Russian-occupied areas around the plant, Europe's largest, to evacuate for their own safety. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear plant, risking a nuclear disaster. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 11:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Sunday.

The agency said it had disconnected the sixth unit of the plant from the power grid. Kyiv on Wednesday called for residents of Russian-occupied areas around the plant, Europe's largest, to evacuate for their own safety.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear plant, risking a nuclear disaster. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

