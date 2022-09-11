Left Menu

Five killed after car overturns in Himachal's Una

A total of five people died as their car overturned after ramming into a pole in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, said police.

Five killed after car overturns in Himachal's Una
A total of five people died as their car overturned after ramming into a pole in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, said police. The police had taken control of the bodies and informed the family members of the kin.

According to the police, on Saturday night a car bearing a Punjab number plate going from Santoshgarh to Una hit the pole on the roadside and fell into the fields in Kuthar Kalan. "As a result, two died on the spot and three died on the way to the hospital in Una," said police.

As soon as the incident came to light, the local people reached the spot and pulled the youths out of the car. In the accident, Rajan Jaswal and Amal, both residents of Una district, died on the spot in Kuthar Kalan village. While the injured car driver Vishal Chaudhary from Haryana's Majra, Simranjeet Singh from Punjab's Hajipur and Anup Singh from Himachal's Jhaleda succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Further investigation is the case is underway. (ANI)

