Indore: Engineering student stabbed to death in Vijayanagar

A 23-year-old engineering student from Bhopal was stabbed to death by miscreants in Vijayanagar on Saturday. According to Vijayanagar Police, the victim has been identified as Gaurav Dole, who was a native of Chhindwara and had come from Bhopal to witness the tableau of Anant Chaturdashi.

"The incident occurred on the night of Friday and Saturday, when Gaurav was returning after seeing the tableaux with his friends, during which he had a dispute with the miscreants on the matter of being first in the petrol line. In this dispute, the bike-riding miscreants stabbed him, due to which Gaurav was seriously injured," stated Suresh Bunkar, sub-inspector, Vijayanagar Police. "The accused fled from the spot after the incident, but the dispute was caught on CCTV. Due to excessive bleeding here, Gaurav died in the hospital on Saturday during treatment," he added.

Police official further stated that Vijayanagar Police has registered a case of murder in this case and has detained a miscreant on the basis of suspicion, who is being interrogated. Gaurav was an engineering student who was studying in Bhopal, while his father Ramesh is also posted in CRPF in Bhopal.

