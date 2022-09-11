Gujarat: Model bylaws to make PACS multi-purpose ready, says Union Cooperation Minister Shah

The Centre plans to make primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) ''multi-purpose'' and model bylaws for the same are ready, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

The government also plans to form a multi-state cooperative society for seed culture and marketing as well as certification of organic products, Shah said at the annual general meeting of seven cooperative institutions here.

''Seva Sahkari Mandali (PACS) will be made multipurpose with facilities for marketing, godowns, making gobar (dung) gas, electricity bill collection, facility for gas distribution agencies, Nal Se Jal scheme, etc. Model bylaws are ready for this multipurpose mandali, and it will be sent to you before the end of September. The country's PACS will be multi-purpose and profit making,'' he said.

Shah said the government also aims to raise the number of PACS in the country from the existing 65,000 to three lakh, one for each panchayat, during the next five years starting from December.

The government plans to come out with a new cooperative policy with the facility for registration of cooperative societies in sectors like health, insurance, transportation and tourism, etc, he added.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on natural farming, the government plans to set up a multi-state cooperative for marketing and certification of organic products, which will directly benefit farmers involved in organic farming, Shah said at the event.

''For certification and marketing of organic products, Amul and five cooperative societies have been brought together to form a multi-state cooperative society. This cooperative society will set up laboratories in every state to check soil and organic products and certify them as Amul organic product so that the profit is transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers,'' he said.

Shah also informed about setting up a multi state cooperative export house for agriculture products for the benefit of farmers.

Attacking opposition parties, Shah said all dairy cooperatives in Gujarat's Saurashtra region were closed down when the Congress was in power, which gave private players the opportunity to exploit milk producers.

When Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, cooperative dairies started functioning properly, Shah said, adding that the idea of setting up a separate cooperation ministry was given by the then Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala.

Rupala, who was present at the event, is currently Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

''When Rupala was the Minister of State for Agriculture, he talked about the condition of cooperative leaders in Krishi Bhavan. If there is anybody who first told Narendrabhai (Modi) about setting up a separate cooperation ministry, then it is Parshottam Rupalaji,'' Shah said. ''Later Modi asked me to inquire and see what can be done. I said there was nothing to inquire about as it is something that needs to be done. so lets just do this. Modi then formed a separate cooperation ministry as a new effort to make crores of farmers of the country prosperous,'' he said.

