Maharashtra: 5 arrested from Uddhav faction over controversial social media post

Five people from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were arrested by the Mumbai police over a controversial social media post. Cases were also registered against 30-40 others from the same group.

ANI | Dadar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 15:37 IST
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Five people from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were arrested by the Mumbai police over a controversial social media post. Cases were also registered against 30-40 others from the same group. Santosh Talvane, a party worker from the Shinde faction had lodged a complaint against some people from the Uddhav group, acting upon which the cases were registered.

The matter started when the workers of both factions of Shiv Sena (Uddhav and Shinde) came across each other during the Ganesh Visarjan on Friday. The crossover was followed by an argument and ruckus on Saturday night. Workers from the Uddhav faction gathered outside MLA Sarvankar's building and started shouting slogans against him. People from the Shinde faction also reached the spot leading to the ruckus kind of situation between the two factions.

The Shinde faction led by MLA Sada Sarvankar complained against the MLAs of the Uddhav faction in the Dadar Police station regarding a social media post. On the other hand, Sunil Shinde, the MLC from the Uddhav faction accused Savrankar of opening fire and taking the law into his hands. The police are investigating the truth behind the allegations of opening fire.

The Police are also registering the statements of the people from the Uddhav faction.Further course of action will be decided based on the recorded statements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

