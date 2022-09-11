France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister

France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean.

"Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out ... towards Europe and developing countries, notably in the Mediterranean (countries)which need it for food," Clement Beaune told LCI television, adding that the deal covered exports by land, sea and river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)