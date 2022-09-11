France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-09-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- France
France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean.
"Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out ... towards Europe and developing countries, notably in the Mediterranean (countries)which need it for food," Clement Beaune told LCI television, adding that the deal covered exports by land, sea and river.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Clement Beaune
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Mediterranean
- France
- Romania
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Treasury official concludes India visit with discussions on Ukraine, energy
Senior official discusses global challenges like food insecurity, high energy prices & Ukraine during India visit: US Treasury
Ukraine: Top UN aid official appeals for access across contact line
Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says
Ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine critical to addressing food crisis, high energy prices: US