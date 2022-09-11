Left Menu

Backup power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-09-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 16:25 IST
A backup power line to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) inside Ukraine has been restored, providing it with the external electricity it needs to cool its reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday.

"After yesterday's restoration of (the) power line ... #ZNPP operator this morning shut down its last operating reactor, which over past week had been providing ZNPP w/ required power after it was disconnected from grid," the IAEA said on Twitter.

"This power can now come from the grid instead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

