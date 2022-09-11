Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid counteroffensive made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km (30 miles) of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said. * Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine has retaken more than 3,000 sq km (1,158 sq miles) this month.

* Britain's Defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had continued making gains in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, with Russia likely withdrawing units but fighting continuing around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium. * Russia's defence ministry ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izium in Kharkiv province, TASS reported on Saturday. It also quoted Russian-installed chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the province as telling residents to evacuate to Russia.

* Russian forces were hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said. * Zelenskiy's office said 10 civilians were killed in the Donetsk region following Russian missile strikes and shelling overnight.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. NUCLEAR PLANT

* Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been fully stopped as a safety measure, its state operator said. The move followed the restoration of the backup power line allowing to connect the plant with Ukraine's electricity grid. * The IAEA nuclear watchdog confirmed the restoration of the line, allowing the plant to take power needed to cool its reactors from the grid.

DIPLOMACY, TRADE * Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference attended by Germany's foreign minister that Russia was doing "everything" to break Ukrainian and European resolve this winter. "Ninety days that more than all other years will determine the existence of the EU," he said in remarks posted on his website late on Saturday.

* Britain dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that only a tiny fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an international deal was going to poor countries, saying 30% has gone to low and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

