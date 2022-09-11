USAID pledges $60 mln of funding for Sri Lanka
Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:02 IST
The chief of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln funding package for Sri Lanka.
USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 mln for fertilizer imports and $20 mln for humanitarian needs to tackle the country's financial crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- John Stonestreet
- Samantha Power
Advertisement