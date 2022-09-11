Left Menu

Libya's oil production rises to 1.205 mln bpd - NOC

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:05 IST
Libya's oil production rises to 1.205 mln bpd - NOC
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NOC_Libya)
Libya's oil production has increased to 1.205 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.163 million last week, Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

Last week, NOC said the production of the North African country decreased due to power issues in the Sarir and Mesla oilfields.

