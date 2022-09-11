Libya's oil production rises to 1.205 mln bpd - NOC

Libya's oil production has increased to 1.205 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.163 million last week, Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

Last week, NOC said the production of the North African country decreased due to power issues in the Sarir and Mesla oilfields.

