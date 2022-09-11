Maha: Supporters of Uddhav's faction protest outside Dadar police station over arrest of 5 of Shiv Sena supporters

Supporters of Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena created ruckus outside Dadar police station in Mumbai over the arrest of 5 of their supporters. An altercation between two rival groups of Shivsena had taken place during immersion of Ganpati in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Dadar police station arrested 5 Shiv Sena workers last night, due to which the workers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction gathered outside Dadar Police Station and created a ruckus. Shiv sena MP from Uddhav Thackeray's faction, Arvind Sawant, alleged that "the MLA of Eknath Shinde faction, Sada Sarvankar, fired yesterday but no case was registered against him and under the pressure of the government, the police registered a case against Uddhav Thackeray's workers and arrested them." Many senior Shiv Sena leaders and MPs of Uddhav's Shiv sena, Arvind Sawant, Anil Parab, opposition leader of the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reached the Dadar Police Station and protested.

They demanded that a case should also be registered against Sada Sarvankar. (ANI)

