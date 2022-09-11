Left Menu

Maha: Supporters of Uddhav's faction protest outside Dadar police station over arrest of 5 of Shiv Sena supporters

Supporters of Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena created ruckus outside Dadar police station in Mumbai over the arrest of 5 of their supporters.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:26 IST
Maha: Supporters of Uddhav's faction protest outside Dadar police station over arrest of 5 of Shiv Sena supporters
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena created ruckus outside Dadar police station in Mumbai over the arrest of 5 of their supporters. An altercation between two rival groups of Shivsena had taken place during immersion of Ganpati in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Dadar police station arrested 5 Shiv Sena workers last night, due to which the workers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction gathered outside Dadar Police Station and created a ruckus. Shiv sena MP from Uddhav Thackeray's faction, Arvind Sawant, alleged that "the MLA of Eknath Shinde faction, Sada Sarvankar, fired yesterday but no case was registered against him and under the pressure of the government, the police registered a case against Uddhav Thackeray's workers and arrested them." Many senior Shiv Sena leaders and MPs of Uddhav's Shiv sena, Arvind Sawant, Anil Parab, opposition leader of the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reached the Dadar Police Station and protested.

They demanded that a case should also be registered against Sada Sarvankar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022