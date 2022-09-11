Left Menu

Weavers want new power tariff rolled back

11-09-2022
Weavers want new power tariff rolled back
A section of powerloom owners here and nearby Tirupur district has decided to not pay the electricity bills till the new tariff, which came into effect on September 10, is withdrawn.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a powerloom owners association on Sunday.

But, the future course of action such as stoppage of production would be decided at another meeting in a couple of days, sources in the association said.

There are over 2.5 lakh powerloom units in the districts of Coimbatore and Tirupur. The tariff for high-tension consumers like industries and factories was hiked to Rs 12 per unit from Rs 6.5 per unit.

