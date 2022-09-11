Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited and offered prayers at Somnath temple in Gujarat. Taking to social media Shah tweeted and said, "Worshiped the first Jyotirlinga after having darshan of Mahadev in Somnath temple. May Lord Somnath shower his blessings on everyone."

Amit Shah also attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of major cooperative institutions of Gujarat held at Amreli today.Speaking at the occasion, Shah said the kind of mutual coordination and collective development of the cooperative sector in Gujarat is a model for cooperatives across the country. He also said that Modi has made a new effort to enrich crores of farmers of the country by creating a separate Ministry of Cooperation.

He slammed the Congress and said, "Congress committed scams and locked down the dairies of Saurashtra, while Modi Ji, as soon as he became the Chief Minister, provided capital to the dairies and made them boom again. As a result, the dairies of Saurashtra have become rich today." The meeting was organised two days after, the Home Minister chaired a two-day conference of State Cooperation Ministers organised by the Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi on September 8 to 9 in which deliberations were held on various important themes including - National Cooperation Policy, National Cooperative Database, New Proposed Schemes of Ministry of Cooperation like Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in every Panchayat, Export of Agro-based and other products, promotion and marketing of Organic Products, expansion of Co-operatives to New Areas.

In the meeting, subjects related to PACS and Model Bye-Laws including PACS Computerization, Action Plan for Revitalization of defunct PACS and Model Bye-Laws of PACS were also discussed along with issues related to Primary Co-operative Societies regarding prioritizing long-term financing, Milk Co-operative Societies and Fish Cooperative Societies in presence of 21 states and Lieutenant Governors of two Union Territories. (ANI)

