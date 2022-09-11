Left Menu

CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia after road accident kills 5 in Bihar's Motihari

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in a road accident near Bairiya Devi on NH-28 in Bihar's Motihari.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister also directed the proper treatment of those injured in the accident. "In Motihari, 5 people sadly died in a road accident near Bairiya Devi place on NH-28. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Directed to give ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased's next of kin as per the prescribed standard procedure. Also directed for proper treatment of the injured," Kumar tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

