Russian presence risking safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security - French presidency

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The occupation by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the reason why its security is compromised, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, the French presidency said.

The Elysee said in a statement that Macron had asked Putin to withdraw heavy and light weapons from the plant and that Moscow should abide by the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) recommendations to ensure security at the site.

"The president will remain in contact with President ( Volodymyr) Zelenskiy as well as the director general of the IAEA and will speak again in the coming days with President Putin so that an accord to guarantee security at the power plant can be found," the Elysee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

