Scoreboard: Asia Cup final

The scoreboard of Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka innings: Pathum Nissanka c Babar Azam b Haris Rauf 8 Kusal Mendis b Naseem Shah 0 Dhananjaya de Silva c and b Iftikhar Ahmed 28 Gunathilaka b Haris Rauf 1 Rajapaksa not out 71 Shanaka (c)b Shadab Khan 2 Hasarangac Rizwan b Haris Rauf 36 Karunaratne not out 14 Extras (b 1, lb 7, w 2) 10 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 2-1, 23-2, 36-3, 53-4, 58-5, 116-6 Bowlers: Naseem Shah 4-0-40-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-29-3, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-41-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-28-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-0-21-0, Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-3-0.

