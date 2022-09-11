Left Menu

Union minister names tiger, lion cubs at Odisha zoo

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 22:13 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday named a lion cub and a tiger cub at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) near Bhubaneswar.

While lioness Bijli's cub was named 'Kamini', the minister named tigress Rupa's cub 'Himansi', officials said.

Both cubs were born in captivity in March, they said.

Choubey, the minister of state for forest, also lauded the devotion of the attendants for rearing the cubs with affection.

Reviewing the activities, Choubey said the Centre would not hesitate to fund the facility for its transformation into a world-class zoo.

Describing NZP as a ''heaven'' for animals, the minister also visited the zoo hospital where tigress Manju is undergoing treatment, besides stopping by the pangolin training centre.

NZP deputy director Sanjit Kumar said the Odisha government has provided 609 hectare of land in Chudanga Reserve Forest and Krushna Nagar protected area of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary for the Nandankanan revamp and expansion plan.

