U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 22:15 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil.
