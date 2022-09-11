Left Menu

K'taka: Brother of accused in murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru held for threatening man

The brother of the accused in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, was arrested for threatening a man, said the police.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 23:33 IST
K'taka: Brother of accused in murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru held for threatening man
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The brother of the accused in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, was arrested for threatening a man, said the police. The arrested was identified as Abdul Safriz alias Abdul Saprith (21), added the police.

"Abdul Saprith had called Prashanth Poonja and threatened him. Based on the complaint of right-wing activist Prashanth Poonja, a case has been registered under 504, 506 IPC. Case registered after court permission. And the accused was arrested" said Rishikesh Sonawane, Dakshin Kannada Superintendent of Police Dakshina Kannada. It is learnt that Abdul Saprith is the brother of Shafeeq, who is an accused in BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru's murder case. (ANI)

