Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk power sites: governor
Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Sunday, knocking out power supplies to several towns, the region's governor said. "Some towns and communities are without power. The Russians have hit energy infrastructure. They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the battlefield," Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. "We will manage.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-09-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 00:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Sunday, knocking out power supplies to several towns, the region's governor said. "Some towns and communities are without power. The Russians have hit energy infrastructure. They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the battlefield," Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.
"We will manage. All services are in operation. We will restore everything as quickly as possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russians
- Ukrainian
- Dnipropetrovsk
- Valentyn Reznichenko
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
EU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukraine troops at Prague meetings
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
EU's Borrell: visa ban for all Russians would lack necessary support
UK to run out of financial support for Ukrainian military by end of 2022