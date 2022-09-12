Indonesia considering buying Russian oil as fuel prices soar -FT
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 06:28 IST
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to offset increasing pressure of rising energy costs in the country, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
"We always monitor all of the options. If there is the country (and) they give a better price, of course," Widodo said in an interview with the Financial Times when he was asked whether Indonesia would buy oil from Russia. (https://on.ft.com/3U2HeIn)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Financial Times
- Indonesia
- Widodo
- Russian
- Russia
- China
- Joko Widodo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West criticising others for energy procurement from Russia while exempting themselves from their own ''illegitimate sanctions'':Russian envoy.
Western world criticising India on energy imports from Russia slyly keeping silence on their own purchases:Russian envoy Denis Alipov to PTI.
Growing interest by both sides to further diversify trade cooperation by taking advantage of emerging opportunities: Russian Ambassador.
It demonstrates their double standards:Russian envoy Alipov to PTI on criticism of India by some Western nations on purchase of Russian oil.
West's criticism of India for Russian oil imports reflection of its double standards: Russia