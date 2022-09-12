Indonesia considering buying Russian oil as fuel prices soar -FT

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to offset increasing pressure of rising energy costs in the country, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"We always monitor all of the options. If there is the country (and) they give a better price, of course," Widodo said in an interview with the Financial Times when he was asked whether Indonesia would buy oil from Russia. (https://on.ft.com/3U2HeIn)

