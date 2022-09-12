Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic offers to reduce Northern Ireland border controls - FT

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 08:54 IST
The European Union's Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic said he could reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Physical checks would only be made when there is reasonable suspicion of illegal trade smuggling, illegal drugs, dangerous toys or poisoned food, the FT reported https://on.ft.com/3xfjmrr, citing an interview with Sefcovic.

There is almost no difference between the United Kingdom's demand for "no checks" and the EU's offer of "minimum checks, done in an invisible manner," the newspaper quoted Sefcovic as saying.

