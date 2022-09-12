Govt public housing returns to Wairarapa and Tararua after 20 years

For the first time in over two decades new, much-needed Government public housing is returning to Wairarapa and the Tararua regions, Housing Minister, Megan Woods has announced.

"Our prudent economic management is helping us maintain a strong pipeline of investment in our regions, and this acquisition of four sites in Wairarapa and the Tararua regions, signals a significant milestone - the return of Government public housing after over 20 years.

"Re-establishing this public housing presence in Wairarapa and the Tararua regions shows our commitment to building momentum in the provision of more public housing across New Zealand, so more people have warm, dry homes where they can thrive," said Megan Woods.

Kāinga Ora, the Government's public housing landlord and urban development agency, has purchased two sites in Greytown and Woodville, and has signed contracts with Jenninan Homes and with Westwood properties to acquire the housing in Masterton.

Kāinga Ora is also working closely with community housing provider Emerge Aotearoa to add 22 further homes in Masterton.

"It's great to see that these Emerge Aotearoa homes have already been matched to whanau, most of whom have come from emergency or transitional housing and will start to move in over the next few weeks," said Megan Woods.

In Woodville, Kāinga Ora has also been working closely with local councils, iwi and developers which led to the recent purchase of three small sites in the town.

"I want to thank Horizons Regional Council and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty for identifying this public housing opportunity in the Tararua regions. It's a great example of organisations working together to deliver much-needed public housing for our communities.

"In total that brings over 50 much-needed public homes to the region, with many more in the pipeline", Megan Woods said.

Previously the land had been used as storage for the Woodville Service Centre and has now been earmarked for the development of around nine new public homes.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)