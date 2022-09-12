Assam: Woman found dead in paddy field under mysterious circumstances

Tension prevails in Assam's Karimganj district after a body of a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a paddy field under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kachubari area under the Patharkandi assembly constituency in the Karimganj district.

According to police, the woman went missing on Saturday evening. Samarjit Basumutary, Officer-in-Charge of Patharkandi police station said, "the victim lady was identified as 32-year-old Panchami Sinha and she went missing since Saturday evening".

"The body was found in a paddy field. We have found that there are injury marks on the face and head of the body. We suspect that someone murdered the lady. Our investigation is on," the police official said. Meanwhile, police sent the body for post-mortem.

On the other hand, locals alleged that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before being killed by someone. Further probe into the matter is awaited.

Months ago, a woman died after being allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws in Assam's Karimganj district said the police. The incident took place in the Bhairabnagar area under the Ratabari assembly constituency in the Karimganj district.

The woman allegedly died after being forced to consume acid by her husband and in-laws. The deceased has been identified as Sumna Begum.

Following the incident, the accused husband, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, was arrested by the police. Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karimganj district told ANI that as per a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, she was physically and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws for the last few days.

"The woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We have arrested her husband and registered a case," Baruah said. (ANI)

