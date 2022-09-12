Iran urges IAEA 'not to yield to Israel's pressure', says ready to cooperate
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran is ready to continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on the agency "not to yield to Israel's pressure" over Tehran's nuclear activities.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors meet on Monday, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the agency's investigations into uranium traces at three sites in Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Board of Governors
- Iran
- Nasser Kanaani
- U.N.
- Foreign Ministry
- Iranian
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ghulam Nabi Azad has become 'azad' now: Union minister Smriti Irani
13-member Indian elite men's boxing team starts training in Iran
ANALYSIS-U.S. and Iran finesse issue of IAEA's nuclear probes, for now
Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on
Display the Tiranga every day with pride and respect "Har Ghar Tiranga - Har Din Tiranga"