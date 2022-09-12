Left Menu

Iran urges Saudi Arabia to show goodwill in talks to revive ties

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran has no preconditions in its talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on Riyadh to adopt a "constructive approach" to improve ties.

Riyadh and Tehran, the leading Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers in the region respectively, have been locked in a decades-long regional power struggle.

Last month, Tehran said a delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad would take place when the conditions are right in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

