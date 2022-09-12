Iran urges Saudi Arabia to show goodwill in talks to revive ties
12-09-2022
Iran has no preconditions in its talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on Riyadh to adopt a "constructive approach" to improve ties.
Riyadh and Tehran, the leading Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers in the region respectively, have been locked in a decades-long regional power struggle.
Last month, Tehran said a delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad would take place when the conditions are right in Iraq.
