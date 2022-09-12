Iran urges Saudi Arabia to show goodwill in talks to revive ties

Iran has no preconditions in its talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on Riyadh to adopt a "constructive approach" to improve ties.

Riyadh and Tehran, the leading Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers in the region respectively, have been locked in a decades-long regional power struggle.

Last month, Tehran said a delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad would take place when the conditions are right in Iraq.

