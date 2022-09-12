Sonali Phogat case: Goa CM Pramod Sawant to write to Shah for CBI probe

Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he will write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to transfer the Sonali Phogat case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:29 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he will write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to transfer the Sonali Phogat case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. CM Sawant in a statement to the media stated that after the request of Sonali's family members especially that of her daughter, the state will request Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe in her case to the CBI.

Further, he said that he trusts the Goa Police and they are carrying out their best efforts in the investigation but the state will request transferring Sonali Phogat's case to CBI because people demand it. Earlier on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the CBI would probe Sonali Phogat's death if the family is not satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

While talking to media persons in Haryana, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI." Earlier today, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat. Amid the ongoing stir in Sonali Phogat's death case, the police on Friday confirmed that the profile was being reviewed at senior levels and had said that a charge sheet will be filed on objective grounds.

"It is being reviewed at senior levels. We're confident of filing a charge sheet on objective grounds after remand. Will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation," North Goa SP Shobit Saxena had said. He further stressed that the police of the western state have a zero-tolerance policy against illicit activities.

"Goa police has zero tolerance towards illicit drug-related activities, had recorded seizures of illegal drugs in past few years. Action to be taken against those who supply, consume, stock or allow their premises to be used for drug consumption," he had added. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa soon after its demolition began on Friday subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there.

This was the same restaurant in Goa where BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged and was later declared dead. The demolition action against the restaurant began after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

NGT had upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority's previous order to demolish the shack. Sonali was pronounced dead on August 23 at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

