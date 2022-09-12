HC takes Suo Motu on two deaths after inhaling toxic fumes in sewer pit at Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday took Suo moto cognizance on basis of media reports stating two persons died last week after allegedly inhaling toxic gases inside a sewer in the outer Delhi area. The HC issued notice to the municipal corporation, Government of NCT Delhi others on basis of media reports stating two persons died last week after allegedly inhaling toxic gases inside a sewer in the outer Delhi area.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday directed to register public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter while the south response of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi Government. The bench decided to take Suo Moto cognizance of media reports published stating a sweeper and a security guard died on Friday in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean", said the police.

The bench also appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as the amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter and fixed September 21, 2022, the next date of hearing. Last week, one cleaner and one guard died in the Bakarwala area of outer Delhi and the cause of death was due to suffocation and toxic gases in the sewer.

The names of the deceased were Ashok Kumar and Rohit, whose bodies have been fished out of the sewer with the help of the fire brigade. Ashok was a guard in the DDA society, while Rohit was called to clean the sewer of the society.

According to police, something got stuck in the sewer line inside the society, for which Rohit, who worked as a sweeper, went inside. When he did not come out, Ashok went inside to see him. The matter was reported to the police when Ashok and Rohit did not come out for a long time.

Police called JCB, fire brigade, and road cutter and pulled both of them out of the sewer, but on reaching the hospital, the doctor declared them dead. (ANI)

