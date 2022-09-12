Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Natural gas flows from Russia to Europe along key routes were steady on Monday morning, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut. Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were steady.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 5,602,192 kWh/h at 0800-0900 CET, little changed from previously, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Russia has halted flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, on Aug 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from yesterday. Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm on Monday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

