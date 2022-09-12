Left Menu

Kremlin: Russia will achieve military goals in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 15:38 IST
Kremlin: Russia will achieve military goals in Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia will achieve the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Kremlin's first response to significant Ukrainian advances over the weekend in the Kharkiv region.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said there were no discussions taking place about the possible demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - one of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) key recommendations from its visit to the plant.

Peskov refused to respond to questions about a possible mobilisation to support the military campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022