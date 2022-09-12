Kremlin: Russia will achieve military goals in Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia will achieve the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Kremlin's first response to significant Ukrainian advances over the weekend in the Kharkiv region.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said there were no discussions taking place about the possible demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - one of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) key recommendations from its visit to the plant.
Peskov refused to respond to questions about a possible mobilisation to support the military campaign.
