Common logistics nodes require jointness in armed services, says Rajnath Singh

Future wars will not only require jointness of all three services in terms of logistics but will also require the support of other bodies like research and development, industrial backup and industry manpower, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. He was speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar on Army Logistics at Manekshaw centre in Delhi.

Singh said that India has to learn from best practices and policies adopted by the world for jointness of Logistics support. "We have learned a lot in terms of Logistic support but still we have to achieve more. In the transformation phase, we are going through, the fusion of civil-military will fetch the best results. Logistics have an important role to play during contingencies and we are working on it to deal with the situation, " he said.

He added that they are in the process to develop common logistics needs to cater for the need for services. Under these resources of a defence, services will be available seamlessly for others to use. They are emphasising joint training among three services. "In the defence sector, logistics play an important role. In the last three years, the policy changes have been fruitful in terms of jointness among all three Defence services. And with the establishment of Department of Military Affairs, we are aiming at jointness among Defence services and it will bring positive change in logistics," he said.

To integrate logistics and Atmanirbhar, the government has prepared important policies that include National Logistics Policy, PM Gati Shakti and other initiatives that all aim to boost infrastructure development, he said. The ambit of logistics and its role in wars have widened. Preparation for wars requires the right time and right place with the right quality and right quantity along with the right items to be available for defence services. And to ensure it Military Logistics system plays an important role, he said.

"There might be wars in a gap of several years but Military Logistics have to keep itself prepared, always. In the present time, logistics and performance logisticians have a key role in wars," he said. The opening ceremony of the seminar was attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admirk R Hari Kumar and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, among officials of Railways, Civil Aviation and Central police forces. (ANI)

