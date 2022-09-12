Left Menu

Godongwana to table MTBPS on 26 Oct

National Treasury on Monday said a media engagement session on the MTBPS logistics will be held this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:37 IST
Godongwana to table MTBPS on 26 Oct
The MTBPS sets government's policy goals and priorities, forecasts the macroeconomic trajectory, and projects the fiscal framework over the next three years by outlining spending and revenue estimates, among others. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, will table the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 26 October 2022 at 2pm.

The MTBPS sets government's policy goals and priorities, forecasts the macroeconomic trajectory, and projects the fiscal framework over the next three years by outlining spending and revenue estimates, among others.

The statement allows government departments to apply for adjustments to their budgets, apply for roll-overs, and request additional funds for unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditure. It indicates how government intends allocating the upcoming national budget.

National Treasury on Monday said a media engagement session on the MTBPS logistics will be held this week.

"Details will be communicated to all media," Treasury said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

