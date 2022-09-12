Left Menu

Britain still planning fiscal event this month - PM's spokesman

Britain's government still plans to make a fiscal statement this month to explain how an unprecedented package of support for energy bills will be funded, but no date has been set and it will not be held in recess, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week, parliamentary business has been postponed until after Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:03 IST
Britain still planning fiscal event this month - PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government still plans to make a fiscal statement this month to explain how an unprecedented package of support for energy bills will be funded, but no date has been set and it will not be held in recess, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week, parliamentary business has been postponed until after Sept. 21, but parliament is due to rise for recess on Sept. 22.

"What we've said is that we are still planning to deliver a fiscal event this month. We wouldn't do that in recess. Beyond that, we haven't set out a date," the spokesman said on Monday, adding recess dates would have to be discussed with the speaker but there was no current plan to change them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022