EU to propose revenue clawback from non-gas power plants - draft

The European Commission has drafted plans to skim off excess revenue from power plants that do not run on gas and use the cash to support energy consumers facing surging bills, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The draft proposal, details of which are expected to be unveiled by Brussels this week, would also require fossil fuel firms to make a 'solidarity contribution' to raise money for countries to spend on measures to mitigate the energy crisis.

