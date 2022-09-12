Left Menu

Eskom to restore bulk electricity supply to Jagersfontein and Charlesville

The electricity company warned that other areas not receiving power from Centlec may have to wait longer for supply restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:11 IST
“If all goes according to plan, bulk supply should be restored by Tuesday. Municipal infrastructure might have also been damaged, leading to prolonged supply interruptions,” Eskom said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom says plans to restore bulk electricity supply to the disaster hit Jagersfontein and Charlesville area are on track, with power expected to be back on Tuesday.

This after a devastating mudslide on Sunday, which destroyed infrastructure and homes, killing at least one and leaving over 40 people injured. While a number of people have been displaced, two are reported missing.

Eskom's Rietkuil substation in the area was engulfed in mud, which damaged infrastructure. The substation is a supply point of Centlec – the bulk electricity supplier for both Jagersfontein and Charlesville.

"Eskom has made significant progress in restoring bulk electricity supply to Jagersfontein in the Free State. Electricity supply to Jagersfontein mine was restored [Sunday] afternoon. In addition, plans are in motion to restore bulk supply to Centlec through alternative feeders.

"If all goes according to plan, bulk supply should be restored by Tuesday. Municipal infrastructure might have also been damaged, leading to prolonged supply interruptions," Eskom said.

"Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop and Pompie-Rietkuil feeders are, however, still without electricity supply due to 50 poles that collapsed as a result of the [mudslide]. Muddy conditions are making this area unreachable, leaving us with seven rural customers who are without supply.

"The Rietkuil substation is also inaccessible, making it impossible to calculate the extent of the damage. The possibility does exist that the station will have to be rebuilt in its entirety," Eskom said.

The power utility warned users to treat lines, sockets and appliances as live and dangerous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

