Details of 1.74 lakh Raigad farmers uploaded for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Official

The details of 1.74 lakh farmers of Raigad district in Maharashtra have been uploaded for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a Central government scheme to supplement the financial needs of cultivators through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism, an official said on Monday.

The work was done under the supervision of Collector Mahendra Kalyankar, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Kiran Patil and a team from the district agriculture department, he said.

''Up to September 9, the details of 1.74 lakh farmers have been uploaded for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Of these, 1.36 lakh farmers have Aadhaar cards, while a total of 1.49 thousand documents have been gathered,'' the official said.

Under the scheme, farmers get Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts in three equal instalments.

