Nxtra, Bloom Energy ink pact for low-environmental impact fuel cell installation at data centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:48 IST
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Nxtra Data has partnered with Bloom Energy to deploy low-environmental impact fuel cell installation at its data center in Karnataka.

In a statement, Airtel said Nxtra will be the first data centre company in India to deploy fuel cell technology to reduce carbon emissions while unlocking cost and sustainability benefits.

Nxtra Data has partnered with Bloom Energy to deploy low-environmental impact fuel cell installation at its data center in Karnataka, the statement said.

Nxtra plans to start the unit on non-combusted natural gas and then switch to 50 per cent hydrogen in future without any significant investment.

The natural gas-powered cells will be used for primary generation with utility electrical grid and generators as backup sources.

Nxtra has a vast network with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country.

The company has already invested and partnered with eight organisations to develop renewable energy power plants across India to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy.

It is ''committed to achieving 50 per cent of its power requirements through renewable energy sources in the next 12 months'', the statement said.

