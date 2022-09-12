Left Menu

UAE increases its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:00 IST
UAE increases its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it has raised its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030, from 23.5%, in an updated version of the oil producer's second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

NDCs represent the commitments of each country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022