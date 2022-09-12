UAE increases its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it has raised its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030, from 23.5%, in an updated version of the oil producer's second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.
NDCs represent the commitments of each country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Arab Emirates
- Paris Agreement
Advertisement