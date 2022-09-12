Left Menu

How long will Modi govt be in denial of 'huge problem': Cong on retail food inflation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:14 IST
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over retail food inflation being 7.62 per cent in August, saying how long will the Modi government continue to be in denial of this ''huge problem'' affecting every family.

Retail inflation cut short its three-month declining trend and inched up to 7 per cent in August mainly due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

''Govt data released today shows retail inflation in food basket at 7.62 per cent in Aug 22 -- over double the rate in Aug '21. How long will the Modi Sarkar continue to be in denial of this huge problem affecting every family?'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

''More diversions no doubt in the pipeline!'' he said.

