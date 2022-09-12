Left Menu

Tunisia's trade deficit jumps to $5.3 bln in first eight months of 2022

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:34 IST
Tunisia's trade deficit jumps to $5.3 bln in first eight months of 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's balance of trade was in deficit by 16.9 billion dinars ($5.32 billion) in the first eight months of 2022, an increase of 61% from a year earlier, mainly because of high energy prices, the state Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday.

The trade deficit was 10.48 billion dinars in the same period of 2021, INS figures showed.

The energy balance deficit doubled to 6 billion dinars this year compared to 2.9 billion dinars last year, driven by the impact of the war in Ukraine. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022