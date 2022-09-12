Left Menu

Goa's BJP govt to emulate Telangana's T-Hub, We-Hub concepts for IT sector

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:46 IST
The Goa government will emulate concepts like T-Hub and We-Hub of Telangana over the next six months to bring vibrancy in the Information Technology sector of the coastal state, state IT minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

He was addressing reporters after the first IT Advisory Council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

''We have signed Memorandum of Understanding with Telangana to implement their concepts like T-Hub (an innovation ecosystem), We-Hub for women empowerment and TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge). We have set a timeline from October to December to bring vibrancy in Goa's IT sector,'' he said.

Chief Minister Sawant wants Goa to be the creative capital of the country, and the aim was to achieve this by combining tech-tourism as a part of IT, Khaunte said.

''The IT Advisory Council has formed a sub committee of industry and academicians to modify the existing syllabus to make those passing out of colleges employable in the IT sector,'' he said.

