Three miners die in Peru, adding to recent safety incidents in Latam

Three miners died at a small underground mine owned by Sierra Metals Inc in Peru following a mudslide, the company said in a securities filing on Monday, adding to a growing list of recent deadly incidents in Latin America.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Three miners died at a small underground mine owned by Sierra Metals Inc in Peru following a mudslide, the company said in a securities filing on Monday, adding to a growing list of recent deadly incidents in Latin America. Sierra Metals said the three victims were contractors and that another worker had been injured. It did not identify the contracting company or the tasks the workers were carrying out when the mudslide took place.

A representative for Peru's energy and mines ministry had no immediate comment. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and mining is a major industry for the country. The deaths add renewed attention to mining safety protocols in Latin America. Since July, 10 coal miners were trapped in Mexico and never found, while two others died at two Chilean mines owned by state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper producer.

Chilean workers at BHP's massive Escondida mine narrowly averted a strike over safety concerns last week. Following the deadly incidents, Chilean President Gabriel Boric said the country needs to improve its safety standards, while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said those responsible should be punished.

The incident in Peru happened at the Yauricocha polymetalic mine in the Lima region, where the country's capital is also located.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

